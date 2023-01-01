500 Armenian drams to South Korean wons

Convert AMD to KRW at the real exchange rate

500 amd
1736 krw

1.00000 AMD = 3.47195 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.05387.57271.433241.646730.963818.4525
1GBP1.1544711.2156101.0951.654551.901011.1126821.3018
1USD0.949650.822639183.1651.36111.563840.915317.5237
1INR0.01141910.009891650.012024310.01636630.01880410.01100580.21071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / South Korean Won
1 AMD3.47195 KRW
5 AMD17.35975 KRW
10 AMD34.71950 KRW
20 AMD69.43900 KRW
50 AMD173.59750 KRW
100 AMD347.19500 KRW
250 AMD867.98750 KRW
500 AMD1735.97500 KRW
1000 AMD3471.95000 KRW
2000 AMD6943.90000 KRW
5000 AMD17359.75000 KRW
10000 AMD34719.50000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Armenian Dram
1 KRW0.28802 AMD
5 KRW1.44011 AMD
10 KRW2.88022 AMD
20 KRW5.76044 AMD
50 KRW14.40110 AMD
100 KRW28.80220 AMD
250 KRW72.00550 AMD
500 KRW144.01100 AMD
1000 KRW288.02200 AMD
2000 KRW576.04400 AMD
5000 KRW1440.11000 AMD
10000 KRW2880.22000 AMD