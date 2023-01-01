5000 Armenian drams to Egyptian pounds

Convert AMD to EGP at the real exchange rate

5000 amd
395.64 egp

1.00000 AMD = 0.07913 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.053987.62481.434091.64710.963118.4353
1GBP1.1534711.21565101.0731.65421.89991.1109121.2648
1USD0.948850.822605183.14341.360751.562870.9138517.4925
1INR0.01141230.009893810.012027410.01636630.01879720.01099130.21039

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Egyptian Pound
1 AMD0.07913 EGP
5 AMD0.39564 EGP
10 AMD0.79129 EGP
20 AMD1.58258 EGP
50 AMD3.95644 EGP
100 AMD7.91289 EGP
250 AMD19.78223 EGP
500 AMD39.56445 EGP
1000 AMD79.12890 EGP
2000 AMD158.25780 EGP
5000 AMD395.64450 EGP
10000 AMD791.28900 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Armenian Dram
1 EGP12.63760 AMD
5 EGP63.18800 AMD
10 EGP126.37600 AMD
20 EGP252.75200 AMD
50 EGP631.88000 AMD
100 EGP1263.76000 AMD
250 EGP3159.40000 AMD
500 EGP6318.80000 AMD
1000 EGP12637.60000 AMD
2000 EGP25275.20000 AMD
5000 EGP63188.00000 AMD
10000 EGP126376.00000 AMD