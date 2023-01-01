1 thousand Armenian drams to Chilean pesos

Convert AMD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
2283 clp

1.00000 AMD = 2.28271 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.053387.58821.433331.646550.962918.4208
1GBP1.1537411.2151101.0431.653511.899481.1109321.2505
1USD0.94940.822978183.1561.36081.563230.914217.4887
1INR0.01141710.009896790.012025610.01636440.01879880.01099380.210312

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Chilean Peso
1 AMD2.28271 CLP
5 AMD11.41355 CLP
10 AMD22.82710 CLP
20 AMD45.65420 CLP
50 AMD114.13550 CLP
100 AMD228.27100 CLP
250 AMD570.67750 CLP
500 AMD1141.35500 CLP
1000 AMD2282.71000 CLP
2000 AMD4565.42000 CLP
5000 AMD11413.55000 CLP
10000 AMD22827.10000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Armenian Dram
1 CLP0.43808 AMD
5 CLP2.19038 AMD
10 CLP4.38076 AMD
20 CLP8.76152 AMD
50 CLP21.90380 AMD
100 CLP43.80760 AMD
250 CLP109.51900 AMD
500 CLP219.03800 AMD
1000 CLP438.07600 AMD
2000 CLP876.15200 AMD
5000 CLP2190.38000 AMD
10000 CLP4380.76000 AMD