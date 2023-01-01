1 Armenian dram to Chilean pesos

Convert AMD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1 amd
2 clp

1.00000 AMD = 2.28270 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.053487.59631.433571.646840.962818.4229
1GBP1.1536711.21525101.0551.653831.899871.1107521.2535
1USD0.94930.822876183.15581.36091.563350.91417.489
1INR0.0114160.009895590.012025610.01636570.01880030.01099140.210316

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Chilean Peso
1 AMD2.28270 CLP
5 AMD11.41350 CLP
10 AMD22.82700 CLP
20 AMD45.65400 CLP
50 AMD114.13500 CLP
100 AMD228.27000 CLP
250 AMD570.67500 CLP
500 AMD1141.35000 CLP
1000 AMD2282.70000 CLP
2000 AMD4565.40000 CLP
5000 AMD11413.50000 CLP
10000 AMD22827.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Armenian Dram
1 CLP0.43808 AMD
5 CLP2.19039 AMD
10 CLP4.38077 AMD
20 CLP8.76154 AMD
50 CLP21.90385 AMD
100 CLP43.80770 AMD
250 CLP109.51925 AMD
500 CLP219.03850 AMD
1000 CLP438.07700 AMD
2000 CLP876.15400 AMD
5000 CLP2190.38500 AMD
10000 CLP4380.77000 AMD