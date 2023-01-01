1 thousand Armenian drams to Brazilian reais

Convert AMD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
12.89 brl

1.00000 AMD = 0.01289 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 BRL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.0533587.60131.433611.647150.9627518.4158
1GBP1.1535411.21515101.0571.653821.900161.1105721.2446
1USD0.949350.822944183.16451.3611.563720.91417.4831
1INR0.01141540.009895370.012024410.01636520.01880280.01099030.210223

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Brazilian Real
1 AMD0.01289 BRL
5 AMD0.06443 BRL
10 AMD0.12886 BRL
20 AMD0.25772 BRL
50 AMD0.64431 BRL
100 AMD1.28861 BRL
250 AMD3.22152 BRL
500 AMD6.44305 BRL
1000 AMD12.88610 BRL
2000 AMD25.77220 BRL
5000 AMD64.43050 BRL
10000 AMD128.86100 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Armenian Dram
1 BRL77.60290 AMD
5 BRL388.01450 AMD
10 BRL776.02900 AMD
20 BRL1552.05800 AMD
50 BRL3880.14500 AMD
100 BRL7760.29000 AMD
250 BRL19400.72500 AMD
500 BRL38801.45000 AMD
1000 BRL77602.90000 AMD
2000 BRL155205.80000 AMD
5000 BRL388014.50000 AMD
10000 BRL776029.00000 AMD