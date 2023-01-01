1 thousand Armenian drams to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert AMD to ANG at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
4.62 ang

1.00000 AMD = 0.00462 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 ANG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.053987.65781.434041.64710.963118.4197
1GBP1.1532711.2154101.0911.653791.899511.1107121.2424
1USD0.948850.822774183.17471.36071.562870.913817.4777
1INR0.0114080.009892120.012022910.01635950.01879020.01098650.210132

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 AMD0.00462 ANG
5 AMD0.02308 ANG
10 AMD0.04615 ANG
20 AMD0.09230 ANG
50 AMD0.23076 ANG
100 AMD0.46152 ANG
250 AMD1.15380 ANG
500 AMD2.30760 ANG
1000 AMD4.61521 ANG
2000 AMD9.23042 ANG
5000 AMD23.07605 ANG
10000 AMD46.15210 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Armenian Dram
1 ANG216.67500 AMD
5 ANG1083.37500 AMD
10 ANG2166.75000 AMD
20 ANG4333.50000 AMD
50 ANG10833.75000 AMD
100 ANG21667.50000 AMD
250 ANG54168.75000 AMD
500 ANG108337.50000 AMD
1000 ANG216675.00000 AMD
2000 ANG433350.00000 AMD
5000 ANG1083375.00000 AMD
10000 ANG2166750.00000 AMD