1.00000 ALL = 0.02734 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:44 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 WST
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Samoan Tala
1 ALL0.02734 WST
5 ALL0.13670 WST
10 ALL0.27340 WST
20 ALL0.54680 WST
50 ALL1.36700 WST
100 ALL2.73400 WST
250 ALL6.83500 WST
500 ALL13.67000 WST
1000 ALL27.34000 WST
2000 ALL54.68000 WST
5000 ALL136.70000 WST
10000 ALL273.40000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Albanian Lek
1 WST36.57650 ALL
5 WST182.88250 ALL
10 WST365.76500 ALL
20 WST731.53000 ALL
50 WST1828.82500 ALL
100 WST3657.65000 ALL
250 WST9144.12500 ALL
500 WST18288.25000 ALL
1000 WST36576.50000 ALL
2000 WST73153.00000 ALL
5000 WST182882.50000 ALL
10000 WST365765.00000 ALL