2000 all
2932 kes

1.00000 ALL = 1.46602 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:1 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 KES
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kenyan Shilling
1 ALL1.46602 KES
5 ALL7.33010 KES
10 ALL14.66020 KES
20 ALL29.32040 KES
50 ALL73.30100 KES
100 ALL146.60200 KES
250 ALL366.50500 KES
500 ALL733.01000 KES
1000 ALL1466.02000 KES
2000 ALL2932.04000 KES
5000 ALL7330.10000 KES
10000 ALL14660.20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 KES0.68212 ALL
5 KES3.41058 ALL
10 KES6.82117 ALL
20 KES13.64234 ALL
50 KES34.10585 ALL
100 KES68.21170 ALL
250 KES170.52925 ALL
500 KES341.05850 ALL
1000 KES682.11700 ALL
2000 KES1364.23400 ALL
5000 KES3410.58500 ALL
10000 KES6821.17000 ALL