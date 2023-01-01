1 thousand Albanian leks to Israeli new sheqels

Convert ALL to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 all
37.87 ils

1.00000 ALL = 0.03787 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:51 UTC
ALL to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ALL0.03787 ILS
5 ALL0.18937 ILS
10 ALL0.37875 ILS
20 ALL0.75750 ILS
50 ALL1.89375 ILS
100 ALL3.78749 ILS
250 ALL9.46873 ILS
500 ALL18.93745 ILS
1000 ALL37.87490 ILS
2000 ALL75.74980 ILS
5000 ALL189.37450 ILS
10000 ALL378.74900 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Albanian Lek
1 ILS26.40270 ALL
5 ILS132.01350 ALL
10 ILS264.02700 ALL
20 ILS528.05400 ALL
50 ILS1320.13500 ALL
100 ILS2640.27000 ALL
250 ILS6600.67500 ALL
500 ILS13201.35000 ALL
1000 ILS26402.70000 ALL
2000 ILS52805.40000 ALL
5000 ILS132013.50000 ALL
10000 ILS264027.00000 ALL