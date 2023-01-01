5 Albanian leks to Danish kroner

5 all
0.35 dkk

1.00000 ALL = 0.07007 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:38 UTC
ALL to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Danish Krone
1 ALL0.07007 DKK
5 ALL0.35033 DKK
10 ALL0.70066 DKK
20 ALL1.40132 DKK
50 ALL3.50329 DKK
100 ALL7.00658 DKK
250 ALL17.51645 DKK
500 ALL35.03290 DKK
1000 ALL70.06580 DKK
2000 ALL140.13160 DKK
5000 ALL350.32900 DKK
10000 ALL700.65800 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Albanian Lek
1 DKK14.27230 ALL
5 DKK71.36150 ALL
10 DKK142.72300 ALL
20 DKK285.44600 ALL
50 DKK713.61500 ALL
100 DKK1427.23000 ALL
250 DKK3568.07500 ALL
500 DKK7136.15000 ALL
1000 DKK14272.30000 ALL
2000 DKK28544.60000 ALL
5000 DKK71361.50000 ALL
10000 DKK142723.00000 ALL