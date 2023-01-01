1 thousand Albanian leks to Danish kroner

Convert ALL to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 all
70.06 dkk

1.00000 ALL = 0.07006 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:37 UTC
ALL to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Danish Krone
1 ALL0.07006 DKK
5 ALL0.35031 DKK
10 ALL0.70061 DKK
20 ALL1.40122 DKK
50 ALL3.50306 DKK
100 ALL7.00611 DKK
250 ALL17.51527 DKK
500 ALL35.03055 DKK
1000 ALL70.06110 DKK
2000 ALL140.12220 DKK
5000 ALL350.30550 DKK
10000 ALL700.61100 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Albanian Lek
1 DKK14.27330 ALL
5 DKK71.36650 ALL
10 DKK142.73300 ALL
20 DKK285.46600 ALL
50 DKK713.66500 ALL
100 DKK1427.33000 ALL
250 DKK3568.32500 ALL
500 DKK7136.65000 ALL
1000 DKK14273.30000 ALL
2000 DKK28546.60000 ALL
5000 DKK71366.50000 ALL
10000 DKK142733.00000 ALL