1 thousand Albanian leks to Swiss francs

Convert ALL to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 all
9.04 chf

1.00000 ALL = 0.00904 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:30 UTC
ALL to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

How to convert Albanian leks to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swiss Franc
1 ALL0.00904 CHF
5 ALL0.04519 CHF
10 ALL0.09039 CHF
20 ALL0.18077 CHF
50 ALL0.45193 CHF
100 ALL0.90386 CHF
250 ALL2.25964 CHF
500 ALL4.51928 CHF
1000 ALL9.03856 CHF
2000 ALL18.07712 CHF
5000 ALL45.19280 CHF
10000 ALL90.38560 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Albanian Lek
1 CHF110.63700 ALL
5 CHF553.18500 ALL
10 CHF1106.37000 ALL
20 CHF2212.74000 ALL
50 CHF5531.85000 ALL
100 CHF11063.70000 ALL
250 CHF27659.25000 ALL
500 CHF55318.50000 ALL
1000 CHF110637.00000 ALL
2000 CHF221274.00000 ALL
5000 CHF553185.00000 ALL
10000 CHF1106370.00000 ALL