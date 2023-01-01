50 United Arab Emirates dirhams to South African rand

Convert AED to ZAR at the real exchange rate

50 aed
258.98 zar

1.00000 AED = 5.17965 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:15 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

AED to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.055887.8291.435571.648270.962618.4166
1GBP1.153811.21825101.3431.656451.901881.1106521.2503
1USD0.947150.82085183.18721.35971.561160.9117517.4433
1INR0.01138580.00986750.012021110.01634510.01876680.01096020.209687

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / South African Rand
1 AED5.17965 ZAR
5 AED25.89825 ZAR
10 AED51.79650 ZAR
20 AED103.59300 ZAR
50 AED258.98250 ZAR
100 AED517.96500 ZAR
250 AED1294.91250 ZAR
500 AED2589.82500 ZAR
1000 AED5179.65000 ZAR
2000 AED10359.30000 ZAR
5000 AED25898.25000 ZAR
10000 AED51796.50000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ZAR0.19306 AED
5 ZAR0.96532 AED
10 ZAR1.93063 AED
20 ZAR3.86126 AED
50 ZAR9.65315 AED
100 ZAR19.30630 AED
250 ZAR48.26575 AED
500 ZAR96.53150 AED
1000 ZAR193.06300 AED
2000 ZAR386.12600 AED
5000 ZAR965.31500 AED
10000 ZAR1930.63000 AED