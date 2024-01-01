50 South African rand to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert ZAR to AED at the real exchange rate

50 zar
9.64 aed

1.000 ZAR = 0.1928 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8471.4681.6580.96918.084
1 GBP1.1711.243103.9961.7181.9411.13421.167
1 USD0.9420.805183.6761.3821.5620.91317.031
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ZAR0.19283 AED
5 ZAR0.96413 AED
10 ZAR1.92825 AED
20 ZAR3.85650 AED
50 ZAR9.64125 AED
100 ZAR19.28250 AED
250 ZAR48.20625 AED
500 ZAR96.41250 AED
1000 ZAR192.82500 AED
2000 ZAR385.65000 AED
5000 ZAR964.12500 AED
10000 ZAR1,928.25000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / South African Rand
1 AED5.18605 ZAR
5 AED25.93025 ZAR
10 AED51.86050 ZAR
20 AED103.72100 ZAR
50 AED259.30250 ZAR
100 AED518.60500 ZAR
250 AED1,296.51250 ZAR
500 AED2,593.02500 ZAR
1000 AED5,186.05000 ZAR
2000 AED10,372.10000 ZAR
5000 AED25,930.25000 ZAR
10000 AED51,860.50000 ZAR