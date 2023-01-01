20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles
Convert AED to PEN at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 AED
|1.03179 PEN
|5 AED
|5.15895 PEN
|10 AED
|10.31790 PEN
|20 AED
|20.63580 PEN
|50 AED
|51.58950 PEN
|100 AED
|103.17900 PEN
|250 AED
|257.94750 PEN
|500 AED
|515.89500 PEN
|1000 AED
|1031.79000 PEN
|2000 AED
|2063.58000 PEN
|5000 AED
|5158.95000 PEN
|10000 AED
|10317.90000 PEN