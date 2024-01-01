Convert KWD to MAD at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Moroccan dirhams today

1,000 kwd
32,476.40 mad

ك1.000 KWD = د.م.32.48 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.580933.0338
Low32.230132.2301
Average32.450732.5893
Change0.10%-1.18%
1 KWD to MAD stats

The performance of KWD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.5809 and a 30 day low of 32.2301. This means the 30 day average was 32.4507. The change for KWD to MAD was 0.10.

The performance of KWD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.0338 and a 90 day low of 32.2301. This means the 90 day average was 32.5893. The change for KWD to MAD was -1.18.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 KWD32,47640 MAD
5 KWD162,38200 MAD
10 KWD324,76400 MAD
20 KWD649,52800 MAD
50 KWD1.623,82000 MAD
100 KWD3.247,64000 MAD
250 KWD8.119,10000 MAD
500 KWD16.238,20000 MAD
1000 KWD32.476,40000 MAD
2000 KWD64.952,80000 MAD
5000 KWD162.382,00000 MAD
10000 KWD324.764,00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MAD0,03079 KWD
5 MAD0,15396 KWD
10 MAD0,30792 KWD
20 MAD0,61583 KWD
50 MAD1,53958 KWD
100 MAD3,07915 KWD
250 MAD7,69788 KWD
500 MAD15,39575 KWD
1000 MAD30,79150 KWD
2000 MAD61,58300 KWD
5000 MAD153,95750 KWD
10000 MAD307,91500 KWD