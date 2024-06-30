Kuwaiti dinar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 32,476 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.020% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 32,511 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 32,360 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.209% increase in value.