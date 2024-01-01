Convert DZD to MAD at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Moroccan dirhams today

1000 dzd
74.05 mad

دج1.000 DZD = د.م.0.07405 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 DZD0.07405 MAD
5 DZD0.37024 MAD
10 DZD0.74048 MAD
20 DZD1.48095 MAD
50 DZD3.70238 MAD
100 DZD7.40476 MAD
250 DZD18.51190 MAD
500 DZD37.02380 MAD
1000 DZD74.04760 MAD
2000 DZD148.09520 MAD
5000 DZD370.23800 MAD
10000 DZD740.47600 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 MAD13.50480 DZD
5 MAD67.52400 DZD
10 MAD135.04800 DZD
20 MAD270.09600 DZD
50 MAD675.24000 DZD
100 MAD1350.48000 DZD
250 MAD3376.20000 DZD
500 MAD6752.40000 DZD
1000 MAD13504.80000 DZD
2000 MAD27009.60000 DZD
5000 MAD67524.00000 DZD
10000 MAD135048.00000 DZD