Algerian dinar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0,074 today, reflecting a 0.483% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.365% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0,074 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,073 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.424% increase in value.