5 Tanzanian shillings to Guernsey pounds

Convert TZS to GGP at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
0.00 ggp

1.00000 TZS = 0.00031 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Guernsey pound
1 TZS0.00031 GGP
5 TZS0.00156 GGP
10 TZS0.00313 GGP
20 TZS0.00626 GGP
50 TZS0.01564 GGP
100 TZS0.03128 GGP
250 TZS0.07820 GGP
500 TZS0.15641 GGP
1000 TZS0.31281 GGP
2000 TZS0.62562 GGP
5000 TZS1.56405 GGP
10000 TZS3.12810 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Tanzanian Shilling
1 GGP3196.83000 TZS
5 GGP15984.15000 TZS
10 GGP31968.30000 TZS
20 GGP63936.60000 TZS
50 GGP159841.50000 TZS
100 GGP319683.00000 TZS
250 GGP799207.50000 TZS
500 GGP1598415.00000 TZS
1000 GGP3196830.00000 TZS
2000 GGP6393660.00000 TZS
5000 GGP15984150.00000 TZS
10000 GGP31968300.00000 TZS