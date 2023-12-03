5 Turkish liras to Georgian laris

5 try
0.47 gel

1.00000 TRY = 0.09323 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Georgian Lari
1 TRY0.09323 GEL
5 TRY0.46614 GEL
10 TRY0.93228 GEL
20 TRY1.86457 GEL
50 TRY4.66142 GEL
100 TRY9.32284 GEL
250 TRY23.30710 GEL
500 TRY46.61420 GEL
1000 TRY93.22840 GEL
2000 TRY186.45680 GEL
5000 TRY466.14200 GEL
10000 TRY932.28400 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Turkish Lira
1 GEL10.72630 TRY
5 GEL53.63150 TRY
10 GEL107.26300 TRY
20 GEL214.52600 TRY
50 GEL536.31500 TRY
100 GEL1072.63000 TRY
250 GEL2681.57500 TRY
500 GEL5363.15000 TRY
1000 GEL10726.30000 TRY
2000 GEL21452.60000 TRY
5000 GEL53631.50000 TRY
10000 GEL107263.00000 TRY