Eswatini Lilangeni to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Seychellois rupees is currently 0.765 today, reflecting a -0.849% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a 3.675% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.809 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.737 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.698% increase in value.