Eswatini Lilangeni to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Serbian dinars is currently 5.886 today, reflecting a -0.721% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.382% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 5.990 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 5.885 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.433% increase in value.