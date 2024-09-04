Eswatini Lilangeni to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Ethiopian birrs is currently 6.120 today, reflecting a -1.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -2.246% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 6.297 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 6.087 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.861% decrease in value.