Surinamese dollar to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Uruguayan pesos is currently 1.391 today, reflecting a 0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.077% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.400 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.387 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.