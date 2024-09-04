Surinamese dollar to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Rwandan francs is currently 46.290 today, reflecting a 0.523% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.468% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 46.633 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 45.846 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.075% increase in value.