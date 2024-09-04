Surinamese dollar to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Russian rubles is currently 3.029 today, reflecting a -2.344% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -4.429% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 3.191 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2.994 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.494% decrease in value.