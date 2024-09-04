Surinamese dollar to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 265.994 today, reflecting a 0.241% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.856% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 266.436 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 263.499 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.626% decrease in value.