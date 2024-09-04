Surinamese dollar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 157.131 today, reflecting a 0.268% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.166% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 158.092 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 156.185 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.702% increase in value.