Malagasy ariary to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Surinamese dollars is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.056% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.697% decrease in value.