Sierra Leonean leone to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Malagasy ariaries is currently 0.202 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.056% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 0.202 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.199 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.453% increase in value.