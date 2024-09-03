Malagasy ariary to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 4.957 today, reflecting a -0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.598% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 5.036 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 4.941 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.433% decrease in value.