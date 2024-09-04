Sierra Leonean leone to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Argentine pesos is currently 0.042 today, reflecting a -0.169% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.481% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.042 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.041 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.468% increase in value.