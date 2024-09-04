Saint Helena pound to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to CFP francs is currently 141.457 today, reflecting a -0.063% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.910% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 142.810 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 141.282 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.337% decrease in value.