Saint Helena pound to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 778.434 today, reflecting a -0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.058% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 780.689 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 777.796 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.213% increase in value.