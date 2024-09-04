Saint Helena pound to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Samoan talas is currently 3.533 today, reflecting a -0.205% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -2.023% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 3.608 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 3.523 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.796% decrease in value.