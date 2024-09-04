Saint Helena pound to Uzbekistan soms Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Saint Helena pound to Uzbekistan soms history summary. This is the Saint Helena pound (SHP) to Uzbekistan soms (UZS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SHP and UZS historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SHP to UZS conversion chart
1 SHP = 16,576.40000 UZS
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Saint Helena pound to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Uzbekistan soms is currently 16,576.400 today, reflecting a -0.200% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.117% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 16,777.100 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 16,548.600 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.262% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Uzbekistan soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.