Saint Helena pound to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 8.860 today, reflecting a -0.260% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.973% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8.964 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 8.835 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.482% decrease in value.