Saint Helena pound to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Tajikistani somonis is currently 13.965 today, reflecting a -0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.516% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 14.043 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 13.937 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.449% increase in value.