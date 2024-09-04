Saint Helena pound to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 23.563 today, reflecting a 0.593% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.299% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 23.592 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 23.225 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.400% increase in value.