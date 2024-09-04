Saint Helena pound to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Seychellois rupees is currently 18.088 today, reflecting a 1.221% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 4.301% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 18.970 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 17.328 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.663% increase in value.