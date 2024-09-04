Saint Helena pound to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Rwandan francs is currently 1,751.870 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.770% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,773.790 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1,748.120 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.137% increase in value.