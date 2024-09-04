Saint Helena pound to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 10,106.900 today, reflecting a 0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.004% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 10,111.100 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 10,059.500 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.377% increase in value.