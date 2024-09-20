Saint Helena pound to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Omani rials is currently 0.512 today, reflecting a 0.181% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 1.436% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.513 on 20-09-2024 and a low of 0.505 on 13-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-09-2024, with a -0.453% decrease in value.