Saint Helena pound to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Norwegian kroner is currently 14.012 today, reflecting a 0.675% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 1.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 14.020 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 13.808 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.379% decrease in value.