Saint Helena pound to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 48.371 today, reflecting a -0.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.914% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 48.818 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 48.257 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.335% decrease in value.