Saint Helena pound to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Macedonian denars is currently 73.038 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.052% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 73.243 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 72.577 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.558% increase in value.