Saint Helena pound to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 633.301 today, reflecting a -0.143% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.608% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 637.479 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 631.900 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.323% decrease in value.