Saint Helena pound to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to South Korean wons is currently 1,757.390 today, reflecting a 0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.106% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1,771.350 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1,751.960 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.444% decrease in value.