Saint Helena pound to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Comorian francs is currently 583.865 today, reflecting a -0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.104% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 585.520 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 583.257 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.158% decrease in value.